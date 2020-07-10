Visakhapatnam: Water supply from Meghadrigedda resumes

Visakhapatnam: After a two-month gap, the supply of water from Meghadrigedda reservoir finally resumes to the city. Apart from catering to households for drinking purposes, the reservoir water is also being supplied to various industries.

With the resumption of water supply, the GVMC officials heaved a sigh of relief as the alternative arrangements made for the last two months come to a close.

Two months back, owing to the gas leak incident at LG Polymers in Venkatapuram that claimed 12 lives and hospitalised hundreds and for safety reasons, the officials decided to suspend the supply of water from Meghadrigedda. Since the reservoir is located close to the plant and there was a possibility of contamination, the water samples were collected and sent to the Regional Testing Lab. The lab declared the water to be safe in its report.

However, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) cautioned the officials to suspend the supply of water until it submits its lab results.

Meanwhile, water testing was conducted in multiple phases at various labs and the results of which eventually turned out to be safe for the consumption. Following which District Collector V. Vinay Chand directed the officials concerned to resume the supply of water from Meghadrigedda reservoir.

At present, the water level in the reservoir is 58 feet against its existing capacity of 61 feet. The reservoir water is being supplied to both residential and industrial areas in Zone-IV region. "For the past two months, water supply is being arranged through alternative resources.

Since the reports of various labs came out to be safe, the supply to industries and households has resumed from Meghadrigedda," says P Ganesh, Assistant Engineer, GVMC.

In summer season, the water level in the reservoir normally reaches dead storage level. But, owing to rainfall this year and supply being suspended for about 60 days, the reservoir is almost to its brim.