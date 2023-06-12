Visakhapatnam: Weekly special trains to clear summer rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to the travelling passengers during summer, East Coast Railway has decided to extend the services of weekly special trains.

As a part of it, Visakhapatnam- Banaras weekly special train (08588) will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at 12:30 noon on June 21 and 28 and reach Banaras the next day at 4.30 pm (two trips).

In return direction the train No. 08587 Banaras -Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Banaras at 6 pm on Thursdays on June 22 and 29. It will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8:30 pm (two trips)

The trains will halt at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbli, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri on son, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit DeenDayal Upadhyay and Varanasi between Visakhapatnam and Banaras stations.

Meanwhile, due to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazaar Station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak Section in Kharagpur Division, some of the trains will be cancelled.

Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Superfast Express (22853) leaving Shalimar on June 13, Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central Express (22807) leaving Santragachi on June 13, Howrah-Sir M.Visvesvaraya Terminal Express (22887) leaving Howrah on June 13, Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central Express (22825) leaving Shalimar on June 13, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express (18045) leaving Shalimar on June 13, Secunderabad-Shalimar Express (12774) leaving Secunderabad on June 13, Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express (18046) leaving Hyderabad on June 13, Villupuram-Kharagpur Express (22604) leaving Villupuram on June 13 and Ernakulam-Howrah Express (22878) leaving Ernakulam on June 12 will be cancelled.