Visakhapatnam: Work on long-pending BRTS project to resume

Visakhapatnam: The work on Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project, aimed at increasing the use of public transport instead of personal vehicles, to enable commuters to reach their destination in less time will be resumed, Initiated in 2008 December, its completion is yet to take shape even after a decade.

BRTS project was taken up as a high-capacity public transport system in Visakhapatnam and it was supposed to be completed by 2014.

With Visakhapatnam becoming executive capital of the State, the project gains further prominence as it would ease the transportation in future.

Approved under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme, the project was taken up in two corridors. One in Simhachalam and another in Pendurthi.

A total of Rs 452 crore was allotted to complete the corridors that stretches to 43.36 km. This includes Rs 100 crore for Telugu Talli flyover that forms a part of the project. While the Central government contributes 50 per cent of the cost of the project, the State government bears 30 per cent. The rest will be taken care by the GVMC.

The BRTS has been mainly dedicated for RTC buses and emergency vehicles. However, government has decided to launch separate buses to ply on BRTS corridors. But this proposal continues to gather dust. The previous government planned to introduce trams and electrical buses on BRTS and even this proposal was shelved.

While the work on Pendurthi corridor starts from Pendurthi to NAD via Kancharapalem to Dwarka Nagar and RTC complex, Simhachalam corridor from Vepagunta and passes through Simhachalam, Hanumantawaka and RTC complex. As part of the project, the government has begun acquiring assets from the railway, Simhachal Devasthanam, the GVMC and other public and private institutions. GVMC gave compensation to most of them. Due to delay in the project, some of the private landowners have filed cases against the GVMC and contractors in the court. Apparently, several property owners continue to oppose the Transferrable Development Right (TDR) bonds to compensate in terms of the land they had sacrificed.

Under such circumstances, completion of the project has turned out to be a challenging exercise for the officials concerned.

Despite GVMC Town Planning Department officials being instrumental in persuading residents in Pendurthi to withdraw cases, some still exist. Talking to The Hans India, Chief City Planner of the GVMC Vidyullatha said, "Work for the BRTS will resume at the earliest as efforts are on to resolve the pending cases."

A stretch of 2.5-km road has to be completed near Simhachalam area. However, land owners are demanding increase in the compensation and negotiating the same with the GVMC officials.