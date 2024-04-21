  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Bheemili MLA intensifies campaign

YSRCP Bheemunipatnam MLA and candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao during the election campaign held at Bheemili in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

  • Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visits 98th ward and interacts with locals during the campaign
  • Says that there is an encouraging response from people whenever he visits

Visakhapatnam : As a part of the 30th day of his election campaign, YSRCP Bheemunipatnam MLA and candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited 98th ward and interacted with locals.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that people are quite happy under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

“Irrespective of the caste, creed and party affiliation, scheme benefits are reaching out to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. It is a revolutionary change brought by the Chief Minister in Andhra Pradesh,” he shared during the election campaign carried out on Saturday.

Further, the MLA said that there is an encouraging response from the people whenever he visits them in their respective ward. “Rain or shine, I have been carrying out door-to-door campaigns for the past five years and connecting with people, listening to their issues and considering steps to resolve them,” Srinivasa Rao said, adding that people are sure to extend support to the YSRCP in the forthcoming polls.

