Venus Campus Annual Day Brings Bharatiya Gyaana Parampara Alive with Cultural Brilliance

Sangam 2025 lit up The Creek Planet School – Venus Campus, Bachupally, as students from Pre-Primary to Grade V celebrated a decade of excellence under the theme “Bharatiya Gyaana Parampara – A Tapestry of Triumph.”

Chief Guest Shri U. Ramamohan Garu was welcomed with a Guard of Honour before the evening opened with lamp lighting and an invocation dance. Children showcased India’s cultural richness through performances like The Jungle Groove, Ritus & Rhythms, and From Gurukul to Google. Principal Ms. K. Damaris shared the Annual Report, and the event concluded with a spirited Rajasthani folk finale.