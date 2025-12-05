  1. Home
Venus Campus Annual Day Brings Bharatiya Gyaana Parampara Alive with Cultural Brilliance

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 2:09 PM IST
X

Sangam 2025 lit up The Creek Planet School – Venus Campus, Bachupally, as students from Pre-Primary to Grade V celebrated a decade of excellence under the theme “Bharatiya Gyaana Parampara – A Tapestry of Triumph.”

Chief Guest Shri U. Ramamohan Garu was welcomed with a Guard of Honour before the evening opened with lamp lighting and an invocation dance. Children showcased India’s cultural richness through performances like The Jungle Groove, Ritus & Rhythms, and From Gurukul to Google. Principal Ms. K. Damaris shared the Annual Report, and the event concluded with a spirited Rajasthani folk finale.

