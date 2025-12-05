CM Chandrababu Advocates for Innovative Learning Approaches at Mega PTM

In a recent address at the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) held in Bhamini, Parvathipuram Manyam district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the importance of integrating innovative programmes into the educational system. He urged that children should engage in learning through play and music alongside their studies, fostering a more enjoyable and enriching educational experience.

Highlighting the intelligence of today’s youth, Naidu stated, "It would be beneficial if they could read with interest, even for a short time." He recognized a global trend of declining populations, asserting that in the future, India will be the nation with the highest number of children. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that such programmes will provide a solid foundation for students to excel in all subjects.

He further encouraged parents and teachers to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their children, suggesting that any shortcomings be addressed promptly to assist in their overall development. Chandrababu's call for a more playful and engaging approach to education aims to create well-rounded individuals ready to tackle future challenges.