Visakhapatnam: Yuva Galam continuing without a break says Buddha Venkanna
Taking a dig at CM Jagan, the TDP North Andhra in-charge says Jagan padayatra was like morning walk and evening walk
Visakhapatnam : Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s padayatra used to be like morning and evening walks, while TDP national general secretary N Lokesh is creating history with his padayatra, said TDP North Andhra in-charge Buddha Venkanna.
Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Venkanna proudly announced that Lokesh’s padayatra has completed 100 days successfully and it is garnering an overwhelming response from various sections of people.
He said that Lokesh is interacting with the people who are being looked down upon by the YSRCP government and building confidence among the communities.
Venkanna said that Lokesh’s padayatra is gaining popularity across the state. Talking about its success, the TDP North Andhra in-charge alleged that the ruling party leaders are not able to digest it. Further, Venkanna said there were two days of holidays during Jagan’s padayatra in a week, but Lokesh’s 'Yuva Galam' continues without a break.
Speaking about IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, Venkanna alleged that the minister always keeps two party flags in his pocket. If one party shows him an exit door, he immediately jumps to another party.
Earlier, when the Congress leaders expelled Amarnath and his mother from the Congress, the two were supported by the TDP then, Venkanna recalled. He clarified that Amarnath was a one-time MLA.