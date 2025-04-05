Vishnu Institute celebrates 17th annual day

Bhimavaram: Vice-President of Yamaha Motor India PS Ganeshan exhorted the students to adopt modern methods and develop their education and skills in tune with the revolutionary changes happening in the field of technology.

PS Ganeshan, along with G Nagarjuna, Engineering Manager of Analog Devices and Ravichandran Rajagopal, Vice-Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society inaugurated the 17th annual day celebrations of Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Mangam Venu elaborated on the academic achievements of the college this year.

Nagarjuna stressed the need to get used to speaking English fluently and the importance of acquiring skills in areas like communication skills, coding, and aptitude.

Ravichandran Rajagopal said that comprehensive training in modern technological aspects is being provided to faculty members at VEDIC.

Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi recalled that 687 students have secured jobs in various multinational companies this year.

Additionally, 258 students have secured internships with a stipend ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per month.

On the occasion, 16 teaching and non-teaching staff, who completed 10 years of service at Vishnu Institute of Technology were felicitated.