Vishnu Institute celebrates third graduation day

Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous), a part of the Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society, held its third Graduation Day celebrations on Sunday. The event, which took place at the Vishnu Convention Centre at Yanamadduru honoured 1,091 B Tech and M Tech graduates from the 2025 batch.

Ravichandran Rajagopal, Vice-Chairman of Sri Vishnu Educational Society, who was the chief guest, presented degree certificates to the graduating students and awarded medals to the academic toppers. The DV Raju Memorial Award was presented to Sudarshanam VSS Shesha Veera Bhanu Chandu from the Electrical Department. The overall batch topper award went to Valluri Vinuthna from the Computer Science and Engineering Department.

Ravichandran Rajagopal congratulated the students, especially those who have become entrepreneurs. College Principal Dr Mangam Venu administered an oath to the graduates, urging them to uphold the college’s dignity and contribute to the nation’s progress. He announced that the graduating class achieved a remarkable 80 per cent placement rate.

Vice Principal Prof M Srilakshmi also reminded the graduates that their engineering degree represents more than just a certificate. Over one thousand parents, along with the college’s deans, heads of departments, faculty, and staff, attended.