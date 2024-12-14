Vision document historical, says Keshav

Vijayawada: Swarna Andhra@2047 vision document is a historical doc-ument which will change the course of history of the State, said Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.

Addressing the meeting before the release of the vision document, Keshav said that it was a happy moment that we are all taking part in the release of the document.

The Finance Minister said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu toiled for hours and days for creating the vision document which was intended for the future of all people in the State.

He said that the administration does not mean driving away the industrialists and demolishing the buildings.

He recalled the Vision2020 document which changed the course of history of Hyderabad which now provides em-ployment to several lakhs of people. The Chief Minister has been striving to develop the State and keep it in the first place in the country. Chandrababu Naidu is not a poli-tician who thinks of the next elections but he is a states-man who thinks of future generations, he said.

Adoni MLA Partha Sarathy said that Swarnandhra@2047 vision document would provide better facilities to the peo-ple in the next 100 years. He appealed to the people to become part of the vision document to make it a reality.