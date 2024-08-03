Visitors flock to Srisailam dam amid release of flood water

Following the recent lifting of ten gates at the Srisailam reservoir, there has been a notable surge in visitors flocking to the dam. Over the weekend, particularly Saturday, a substantial number of tourists from the Telugu states and beyond descended upon the area, eager to experience the beauty of the flowing waters and the surrounding festivities.

As families arrived at the reservoir to enjoy the view cascading through the newly opened gates, traffic jams quickly formed on roads leading to the site. Many visitors chose to stop by the shrines of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy before making their way to the reservoir, adding to the hustle and bustle of the weekend.

Currently, the Srisailam reservoir is experiencing significant flooding, with a staggering 464,740 cusecs of water being discharged through the ten radial gates. In addition, 62,668 cusecs of water is being directed to Nagarjuna Sagar while electricity is being generated at both the right and left bank power stations. The inflow into the reservoir from upper catchment areas, including Jurala and Sunkesula reservoirs, has reached 481,246 cusecs.

As of Saturday afternoon, the water level in the Srisailam reservoir stands at 882.80 feet, with a storage capacity of 203.490 TMC. However, despite an official prohibition on fishing during the months of August and September, there are growing concerns about alleged fishing activity in the Lingala Dam area, leading to calls for stricter enforcement of fishing regulations.