Viswam celebrates success in 2025 Navodaya entrance exams

Tirupati: Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati have once again demonstrated academic excellence, with 47 students securing admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Successful candidates include R. Manisha, K. Muni Rupesh, A. Santosh Parashar, N. Lasya Charitha, and several others in Class 11, while many more qualified in Classes 6 and 9. Dr. Y. Viswanatha Reddy, State Vice President of the Coaching Federation of India and Head of Viswam, shared the news, expressing pride in the students’ accomplishments. Academic Director Y. Viswa Chandan Reddy and Correspondent N. Thulasi Viswanath joined him in congratulating the achievers.

Dr. Reddy noted that Viswam has been a leader in preparing students for national-level entrance exams for over 35 years, consistently achieving remarkable results.