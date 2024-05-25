VIT-AP celebrates 7th University Day

Inavolu (Guntur district) : Judge of the Supreme Court Justice CT Ravi Kumar attended as the chief guest in the 7th University Day celebrations of VIT-AP University here on Friday, he highlighted that a steadfast commitment to education not only leads to personal success but also brings honor to one’s country and alma mater.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Ravi Kumar urged students to pursue their studies with dedication and passion. Earlier, Justice CT Ravi Kumar along with Chancellor of VIT University Dr G Viswanathan released the annual report of the university.



Director of Data Platforms at Microsoft Amit Chaudhary, who was the guest of honour, highlighted the critical role of data platforms and technology in modern education.

Founder and Chancellor of VIT Dr G Viswanathan said that approximately 80,000 students are currently enrolled across VIT’s four campuses, benefiting from world-class educational standards and policies.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy presented university’s annual report, highlighting significant progress and future initiatives. The celebrations also included the felicitation of students, faculty, and staff who have shown exceptional performance.



A total of 274 academic awards, 9 endowment awards, 241 faculty awards, and 271 research scholar awards were presented. Additionally, 24 teachers and 3 staff members who completed five years of dedicated service were honored.



Registrar Dr Jagdish Chandra Mudiganti, Dr Khadeer Pasha, Deputy Director of Student Welfare, along with numerous students, faculty members, and staff participated.

