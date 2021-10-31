VIT-AP felicitates campus placement achievers

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector J Nivas said loyalty plays a very important role in the growth in the career of professionals and recalled that world famous CEOs have worked for more than 20 years in the same organisations to reach the highest levels in the corporate world.

He urged the students of VIT-AP University to maintain loyalty to their organisations for which they work and achieve great success in their career. Collector Nivas attended as the chief guest at a function to felicitate students of the VIT-AP University organised at a hotel here on Saturday.

Five students of VIT were felicitated on getting selected in the campus interviews. Nivas has recalled the salaries were very low when they studied in VIT, Vellore compared to the present salaries offered by the corporate companies. He recalled that he was very happy with the offer he got after completion of education at VIT.

Dr S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, stated, "We are delighted that once again the top companies of the country and the MNCs have reposed their faith in our students. The hard work put in by our students and the quality education imparted by the university is reflected in these placement results," he added.

He informed that by October 30, a total of 535 students were placed against 917 total offers including 193 super dream offers, 219 dream offers. The Vice-Chancellor said the highest domestic package offered at VIT-AP increased by 166.45 percent to Rs 33.29 LPA as compared to last year's Rs 20 LPA.

He further stated that the average salary of the batch went up to Rs 6.77 LPA from 6.28 LPA (Lakhs per Annum). More than 121 recruiters participated in the VIT Placements 2020-21. Dr CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, said that the campus has been one of the most preferred hiring destinations for top recruiters in the country owing to the excellent pool of talent available with high technical acumen. Dr Pradeep Reddy, Deputy Director, Career Development Center, students, Deans, Directors and staff were present on the occasion.