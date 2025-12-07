  1. Home
VIT-AP, GGH organise blood donation camp

  • Created On:  7 Dec 2025 9:45 AM IST
Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar, Dr P Arulmozhivarman, Vice Chancellor (In-charge), VIT-AP University, Dr B Sridhar, Vice Principal and Head of Pathology and Blood Bank, GGH, Guntur, interacting with a staff member who is donating his blood


Vijayawada: VIT-AP University organised a blood donation camp on Friday to mark the 87th birthday of Dr G Viswanathan, founder and Chancellor of the VIT Group. Held in collaboration with Guntur Government General Hospital, the drive aimed to promote awareness on the importance of blood donation and support local healthcare needs.

The camp was inaugurated by VIT-AP Vice Chancellor (In-charge) Dr P Arulmozhivarman and Dr B Sridhar, Vice Principal and Head of Pathology and Blood Bank at GGH-Guntur. Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, HDFC Bank Deputy Vice President Indraganti Sarma, and Deputy Director (Student Welfare) Dr. Khadeer Pasha were also present.

Around 500 students, faculty and staff participated enthusiastically. University officials said the initiative reflects Dr. Viswanathan’s commitment to social service, while GGH officials noted that the collected blood would greatly help patients in urgent need of transfusions.

