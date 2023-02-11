VIT-AP signs MoU with State University of New York

Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Data Science programme with the State University of New York (SUNY) at Binghamton in the USA.

The B.Sc-M.Sc dual-degree and M.Sc. programme in Data Science is offered by the School of Advanced Sciences (SAS) at VIT-AP University and the MoU will facilitate various academic pathways for VIT-AP students to the System Science programme at SUNY.

On the occasion of MoU signing, Prof Madhusudhan Govindaraju, Professor of Computer Science and Vice-Provost of International Education and Global Affairs of SUNY visited VIT-AP University on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and the Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences Dr. Santanu Mandal were the signatories of the agreement from VIT-AP University.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy highlighted the importance of MoU with State University of New York and informed the students that the agreement and collaboration will enhance visibility and opportunities to the students of School of Advanced Sciences and other schools in the university. He also highlighted that the university is committed to establish Centres of Excellence in various subjects of SAS, which includes Data Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, Statistics etc.

The academic collaboration with State University of New York would help students to get the opportunity to study one semester or one year at the University of SUNY and enhance their skills with the help of expert professors and faculty members of the SUNY University.

This MoU will also facilitate research collaborations between faculty members of VIT-AP University and University of SUNY. It will give an opportunity to have knowledge partnership, organise guest lectures, workshops, symposiums, seminars, and International conferences in the current fields of advance sciences.

Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and Dean of SAS Dr Santanu Mandal, Assistant Director of International Relations Dr. Debajit Goswami, the students, the faculty members and staff of the university witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.