VIT & ARACT ink pact

Vijayawada: The Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) University and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, have established a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



This MoU was signed by Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University, and Jagadish M, CTO, in the presence of key members from Amara Raja, including S Vijayanand, president of New Energy Business; Kiran Kumar R; Ebenezer D; and Divya M L. The MoU signifies the start of a 5-year collaboration aimed at advancing research and innovation, facilitating knowledge transfer, and developing the workforce

It includes the exchange of cutting-edge research findings, practical insights, and the sharing of facilities and resources between VIT-AP University and ARACT.

A key aspect of this collaboration is its commitment to workforce development. The MoU provides for student internships, potential recruitment opportunities, joint technical programmes and training initiatives.