  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VIT & ARACT ink pact

VIT & ARACT ink pact
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: The Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) University and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) Private Limited,...

Vijayawada: The Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) University and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, have established a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This MoU was signed by Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University, and Jagadish M, CTO, in the presence of key members from Amara Raja, including S Vijayanand, president of New Energy Business; Kiran Kumar R; Ebenezer D; and Divya M L. The MoU signifies the start of a 5-year collaboration aimed at advancing research and innovation, facilitating knowledge transfer, and developing the workforce

It includes the exchange of cutting-edge research findings, practical insights, and the sharing of facilities and resources between VIT-AP University and ARACT.

A key aspect of this collaboration is its commitment to workforce development. The MoU provides for student internships, potential recruitment opportunities, joint technical programmes and training initiatives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X