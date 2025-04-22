VITEEE-2025 begins at VIT-AP University

Amaravati: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 has officially commenced on Monday at VIT-AP University campus in Amaravati. This computer-based examination, held annually for students aspiring to pursue B Tech across VITs campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP), and Bhopal.

Speaking on the launch of VITEEE 2025, Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, said the exam will be conducted at various centres nationwide until April 27. Students from 120 cities in 219 centres across India and 6 international locations Singapore, Qatar, Muskat, Dubai, Kuwait, Al Manamah are participating in this year’s online examination. Results will be released in May and one can visit at www.vit.ac.in.

Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra noted that apart from VITEEE 2025, following exams will also be held: VITEEE 2025 from April 20 to April 27; VITREE / VITMEE / VITLEE on April 20; and VITREE/VITMEE on April 24.

To support candidates commuting from nearby regions, VIT-AP has arranged transportation services from Vijayawada and Guntur.

Providing details on the admissions process, Dr. John Pradeep, Deputy Director of Admissions, explained that candidates securing a rank within 1.5 lakh are eligible to participate in the online counselling process in VIT-AP, which will start in May – June 2025.