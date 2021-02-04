Vivek Yadav new Collector of Guntur

Amaravati: The State government on Wednesday issued orders posting Vivek Yadav as Collector and District Magistrate of Guntur as the name was concurred by the State Election Commission.

Rajat Bhargava, the Special Chief Secretary to the Revenue department, is given full additional charge of post of Commissioner Prohibition and Excise until further orders. He will continue to hold the full additional charge of post of the Special Chief Secretary to Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture department.

Y Srilakshmi, Principal Secretary to Govt Municipal Administration and Urban Development is handed over full additional charge of the Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration duly relieving GSRKR Vijaykumar from full additional charge.

GSRKR Vijaykumar, secretary to Govt Environment Forest, Science and Technology is placed in full additional charge of post of member secretary AP Pollution Control Board until further orders. He will continue to hold the full additional charge of post of Chief Executive Officer, AP State Development Planning Society and Ex-officio secretary to the Planning department.