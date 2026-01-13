Vivekananda inspires youngsters to achieve: MLA Damacharla

Ongole: National Youth Day was celebrated to commemorate the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, in Ongole on Monday. The event was organised by the District Youth Welfare Department and STEP, Prakasam district.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, District Collector P Raja Babu, STEP Chief Executive Officer P Srimannarayana, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA Chairman Shaik Reyaz, and Market Yard Chairman Sriripuram Venkata Rao attended the ceremony and garlanded Vivekananda’s statue. Chief guest MLA Janardhana Rao emphasised that Vivekananda remains an inspiration for youth, noting that following his footsteps would lead to numerous achievements. Collector Raja Babu highlighted how Vivekananda achieved remarkable success at a young age, urging youth to develop discipline and awareness from childhood while following his teachings.

Winners of district-level youth festival competitions held in honor of Vivekananda were felicitated with certificates and mementos. Municipal Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao, youth organization members, college students, principals, and department staff participated in the program.