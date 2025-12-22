Vizag actress bags ‘Mrs Andhra Pradesh 2025’ title

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based actor, producer, anchor and model Hemalatha Reddy bagged the ‘Mrs Andhra Pradesh 2025’ title.

After representing India on national international platforms, Hemalatha had earlier won ‘Mrs. India 2024’ title as well.

In continuation with her pageant journey, she achieved another title, through her dedicated efforts.

Sharing her views, Hemalatha mentioned that it was a great honour to take part in the ‘Miss & Mrs Andhra Pradesh – Vijayawada 2025’ that provided her a platform to showcase her talent.

The beauty pageant was organised under the leadership of Satish Addala. Hemalatha was crowned as 'Mrs. Andhra Pradesh 2025’ and ‘Best Talent Round Winner Award’ for her outstanding stage presence.