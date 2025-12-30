Vizag Airport scripts new growth chapter in 2025

Visakhapatnam: The year 2025 is considered the optimal growth period as it emerges as a significant milestone in the growth chapter of Visakhapatnam Airport.

The airport recorded remarkable achievements in passenger traffic, cargo handling, international connectivity, safety preparedness and passenger amenities.

During January–November, Visakhapatnam Airport registered impressive passenger growth, handling over 27 lakh passengers, with monthly traffic consistently exceeding 2.2 lakh and peaking at nearly 2.7 lakh passengers in January and November. Parallel growth in aircraft movements across domestic and international sectors highlighted enhanced connectivity, optimal capacity utilisation and growing airline confidence in the Vizag.

Adding a global dimension to its growth, the airport marked a historic milestone with the launch of IndiGo’s international service to Abu Dhabi on June 13. Operating four days a week, the service has strengthened business, tourism and diaspora connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Middle East.

More significantly, passenger convenience received a major uplift with the introduction of new retail outlets under master concessionaire model, including reputed brands such as Nykaa. Dedicated baby care rooms, equipped with modern facilities.

Also, Visakhapatnam Airport secured an impressive Customer Satisfaction Index score of 4.92/5, earning 9th rank nationally in round I of 2025, a testimony to its passenger-first approach. Meanwhile, domestic cargo handling reached 4,902.876 metric tonnes during the period with 1,955.369 MT outbound and 2,947.507 MT inbound cargo. In March, the airport recorded the highest monthly throughput at 593.195 MT, while monthly volumes remained consistently above 340 MT.

A major infrastructure transformation was achieved with the inauguration of the International Cargo Terminal on November 14, significantly boosting the region’s logistics and trade potential.

While current cargo operations remain domestic, coordinated efforts are underway to tap international cargo opportunities.