  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Vizag-based contestant crowned ‘Miss Earth India’

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 8:52 AM IST
Vizag-based contestant crowned ‘Miss Earth India’
X

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based Muskan Nayyar was crowned ‘Miss Earth India’ at the grand finale held recently in Bengaluru.

The competition for the ‘Miss Earth India’ title commenced three months back with tests, auditions and photo shoots.

According to organisers, several contestants from all over India and Brazil, Spain and Venezuela participated in the pageant.

Finally, eight girls were selected for the grand Finale in Bangalore and Muskan Nayyar from Visakhapatnam was crowned as ‘Miss Earth India 2025’.

A fashion influencer, a model and a wedding stylist, Muskan’s passion for fashion began in school. Along with other titles, she was crowned ‘Miss Timpany’ earlier.

Tags

Miss Earth India 2025Muskan Nayyar Visakhapatnambeauty pageant IndiaBengaluru grand finalefashion influencer model
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Helicopter services to be introduced for Medaram Jatara devotees

Devotees attending the Medaram Jatara in Telangana will be able to avail themselves of helicopter services from soon, offering an aerial view of the festival area.

Helicopter services to be introduced for Medaram Jatara devotees

National News

More
Share it
X