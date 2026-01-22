Vizag-based contestant crowned ‘Miss Earth India’

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based Muskan Nayyar was crowned ‘Miss Earth India’ at the grand finale held recently in Bengaluru.

The competition for the ‘Miss Earth India’ title commenced three months back with tests, auditions and photo shoots.

According to organisers, several contestants from all over India and Brazil, Spain and Venezuela participated in the pageant.

Finally, eight girls were selected for the grand Finale in Bangalore and Muskan Nayyar from Visakhapatnam was crowned as ‘Miss Earth India 2025’.

A fashion influencer, a model and a wedding stylist, Muskan’s passion for fashion began in school. Along with other titles, she was crowned ‘Miss Timpany’ earlier.