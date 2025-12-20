Vizag boys seal title hat-trick in SGFAP U-17 cricket

Vijayawada: Visakhapatnam district once again stamped its dominance in school-level cricket by clinching 69th School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Under-17 Boys’ Inter-District Cricket Championship for the third consecutive time. The Vizag team defeated a spirited Srikakulam side by 21 runs in final, thereby achieving a prestigious hat-trick of titles.

The three-day championship was organised by Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, under the leadership of School Games Federation, NTR district, and concluded on Friday at Green Hills playgrounds, Nunna, near Vijayawada.

As many as 13 district teams from across the State participated in the tournament. Matches were conducted on three well-maintained turf wickets—two at Green Hills, Nunna, and one at Surampalli in Gannavaram mandal.

In the title clash, Visakhapatnam won the toss and elected to bat first. The team posted a competitive total of 92 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted overs. Captain Avinash led from the front with a brisk and confident innings, scoring 39 runs off just 19 deliveries, including six boundaries and a massive six, which provided momentum to Vizag innings. Srikakulam bowler Sahil put up a disciplined performance, picking up two key wickets and keeping the run flow under control.

While chasing the target, Srikakulam struggled against the disciplined bowling attack of Visakhapatnam and were restricted to 71 runs for six wickets. Opener Jogendra was the top scorer with 22 runs, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to build partnerships under pressure. Visakhapatnam bowlers Sri Ramanjaneyulu and Saketh were impressive, claiming two wickets each and ensuring their team’s comfortable victory.

Prize distribution ceremony was held at the conclusion of the tournament. Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN) Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy attended as chief guest and presented trophies to champions Visakhapatnam, runners-up Srikakulam, and third-place winners East Godavari district. Individual medals were distributed by VGTN Polytechnic College Principal N Gopalakrishna, tournament observer Bhupal Reddy, SGF NTR district secretary T Sri Latha, Krishna district secretary Gampa Rambabu, and members of the selection committee