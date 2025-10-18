Vizag emerging as new IT hub, says Saap chief

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu said that Visakhapatnam is poised to become a major information technology (IT) hub, marking a new golden chapter in the state’s growth story. He said that Google has come forward to establish a Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, paving the way for the coastal city to emerge as the new IT hub of the country.

Addressing the media at the Saap headquarters at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday, chairman Ravi Naidu, along with directors and officials, said that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to set up the Data Centre is a milestone for the state.

He noted that until now, Bangaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad were the prominent IT hubs in the country, but with this MoU, Visakhapatnam will soon join that list. Naidu said that the flow of investments into the State has significantly increased after the coalition government came to power.

The Saap chairman said the establishment of the Google Data Centre in Vizag is a matter of pride not only for Andhra Pradesh but also for the entire nation. “Earlier, when people spoke about IT, they mentioned Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. But in the coming days, Vizag will emerge as a leading IT destination,” he remarked.

He further said that the Google Centre would create lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities and serve as a cornerstone of India’s digital infrastructure. “Those opposing such development are acting against the progress of the State,” he added, asserting that no force can halt industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu also expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the successful conduct of Super GST - Super Savings meeting in Kurnool on Thursday.

On the fake liquor case, the Saap chairman held the previous YSRCP government responsible for the menace. He warned that strict action would be taken against all those involved in the scam, irrespective of their influence. “A Janardhan, who was involved in manufacturing fake liquor, is already in jail, and others linked to the racket will also face the same fate,” he said.