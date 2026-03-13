Vizag evolving as global IT hub: Nara Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said that Visakhapatnam is fast evolving into a hub for global technology companies, having already become home to several multinational firms.

At a meeting with Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Lokesh said leading companies such as Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services already have a strong presence in the city, strengthening its growing IT ecosystem.

The Minister said Visakhapatnam is rapidly evolving into a major IT and data centre hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Preparations are underway for the commencement of work on the country’s largest Google Data Centre in the city, he added.

Lokesh also observed that the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, expected to become operational within the next three months, would significantly improve connectivity and boost investment opportunities in the region. Highlighting the strategic advantages of the city, the Minister invited Capgemini to establish an IT development centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC), cloud services unit, and a Business Process Management (BPM) service centre in Visakhapatnam, which could generate thousands of jobs.

Further, Lokesh proposed collaboration between Capgemini and universities across Andhra Pradesh to establish technology labs focusing on Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, cyber security, and digital development, aimed at building a strong digital talent pipeline.

The IT Minister suggested that the company partner with leading technology firms to develop enterprise customer services in areas such as optimisation, financial services, and sustainability, while also establishing a dedicated quantum technology vertical. He appealed to the company to support the development of Quantum Valley in Andhra Pradesh to position the state as a global hub for quantum technology innovation.

Responding positively, Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government’s vision for technological growth and investment. He mentioned that Capgemini, founded in Paris in 1967, currently employs about 3.4 lakh professionals worldwide, including nearly two lakh employees in India, highlighting the country’s importance in the company’s global operations.

Aiman Ezzat said the company provides advanced technology services in areas such as strategy and transformation, cloud, data, artificial intelligence, digital engineering, enterprise platforms, managed services, and cyber security. Welcoming the initiatives proposed by the State government, Ezzat said the company would examine the proposals and explore opportunities for collaboration in Andhra Pradesh’s expanding IT and technology ecosystem.