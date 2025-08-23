Vizag gears up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Visakhapatnam: The season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to commence from August 29 to October 23.

After completing 11 seasons successfully, the 12th edition was announced here on Friday. Telugu Titans will play 18 league stage matches like the other 11 teams with the top six entering the playoff round, while the play-offs will be announced later.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Sreeramaneni, team owner of Telugu Titans said, “With the support of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the Pro Kabaddi League is being conducted in Visakhapatnam this year. They have been the driving force and backbone behind this, working tirelessly to make it a reality. Their commitment goes far beyond Kabaddi as they have consistently championed and nurtured the growth of various sports across the state.”

Expressing his delight over returning of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 to Visakhapatnam after six years, CEO of Telugu Titans Trinadh Reddy termed the city that embodies Andhra Pradesh’s vibrant energy and love for sports. He wished the teams the best and underlined that the season would inspire millions of sportspersons as it is celebrating the spirit of India. The Pro Kabaddi League 12 season will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Simultaneously, viewers can also watch the games in various regional languages across the Star Network. The league matches also will be streamed on Jio Hotstar for free.