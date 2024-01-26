Live
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits S.Korea to meet chip leaders
- 10 injured after cruise ship collides with breakwater in Japan
- Four killed, one injured in fire in Philippines
- 40-yr efforts to reduce human-elephant conflict recognised, Assam’s 'Elephant Girl' gets Padma Shri
- Newborn undergoes seven-hour surgery in UP hospital to survive TGA
- UGC cautions 21 Bengal universities for not appointing ombudsmen
- 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' to 'Doosri Darling': Usha Uthup's lyrical journey
- Flipkart Slashes Rs 13,000 on iPhone 15 Series! Check Deal
- 30 TTWREIS students to witness Republic Day parade today
- Rahul Bhat rolls into Bhopal for the next chapter of ‘Black Warrant’
Just In
Vizag girl wins national-level contest
Visakhapatnam: In an outstanding display of talent and intellect, L Dhruvika Aaryana, a Class V student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School,...
Visakhapatnam: In an outstanding display of talent and intellect, L Dhruvika Aaryana, a Class V student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Visakhapatnam, emerged victorious at the national level competition.
As many as 5 lakh participants from across the nation took part in the ITC Classmate All-Rounder Contest that concluded recently. The finale was held in New Delhi.
Dhruvika Aaryana’s outstanding performance secured her the coveted title that included a cash reward of Rs.1 lakh, a trophy, and a gift hamper.
The distinguished panel of judges included Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, national award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire, International Education Director of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission Ms. Neha Grover.
Starting from the school level spanning across 33 cities across the nation, the contest was also held at city, state and national levels.
According to the school management, Dhruvika Aaryana was the only participant representing Andhra Pradesh.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School Principal and teachers congratulated Dhruvika Aaryana for the achievement.