Vizag girl wins national-level contest

Vizag girl wins national-level contest
Visakhapatnam: In an outstanding display of talent and intellect, L Dhruvika Aaryana, a Class V student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Public School,...

Visakhapatnam: In an outstanding display of talent and intellect, L Dhruvika Aaryana, a Class V student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Visakhapatnam, emerged victorious at the national level competition.

As many as 5 lakh participants from across the nation took part in the ITC Classmate All-Rounder Contest that concluded recently. The finale was held in New Delhi.

Dhruvika Aaryana’s outstanding performance secured her the coveted title that included a cash reward of Rs.1 lakh, a trophy, and a gift hamper.

The distinguished panel of judges included Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, national award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire, International Education Director of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission Ms. Neha Grover.

Starting from the school level spanning across 33 cities across the nation, the contest was also held at city, state and national levels.

According to the school management, Dhruvika Aaryana was the only participant representing Andhra Pradesh.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School Principal and teachers congratulated Dhruvika Aaryana for the achievement.

