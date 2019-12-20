Vizag has potential to become sports hub: Guv

Visakhapatnam: Sports and games not only keep the police mentally and physically fit but also promote spirit of sportsmanship among them, according to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Participating as chief guest in the 20th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship which commenced here on Thursday, the Governor described Visakhapatnam as a land of diverse cultures and the city has all the potential to become a sports hub in the state.

Participation in this type of events would make police sportspersons cherish for long, said the Governor. The inaugural was attended by DGP D Gautam Sawang, Additional Deputy General of Police (Sports) N Sridhar Rao, Intelligence Bureau IG Chandra Sekhar, Commissioner of Police R K Meena, Visakha Range DIG L K V Ranga Rao and Visakha Rural SP Attada Babujee, among others.

57th National Roller Skating Championship

Earlier, the Governor graced the opening ceremony of the 57th National Roller Skating Championship held at VMRDA Park. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Chairman of VMRDA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, Commissioner of Police R K Meena, District Collector V Vinay Chand, among others were present at the ceremony. Participants from across 19 states took part in the championship that saw scores of viewers at the venue.