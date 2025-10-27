Vizag hosts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in a hassle-free manner

Visakhapatnam: With Visakhapatnam as the host venue, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 came to a close on Sunday. This was the first time Visakhapatnam hosted Women’s World Cup m atches.

India played two matches at the Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium against South Africa and Australia teams. However, in both the matches that witnessed crowds, the Indian team lost.

The Andhra Cricket Association-Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium hosted five matches of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in a successful manner.

The last match in the city was held between England Vs New Zealand here on Sunday. The first match was between India Vs South Africa (9 October), India Vs Australia on October 12, South Africa Vs Bangladesh on October 13, Australia Vs Bangladesh on October 16.

To watch the women teams in action on the ground, scores of spectators arrived at the stadium.

As Sunday being the last day of the league matches, the action was between England and New Zealand. A number of cricket enthusiasts came to the stadium to watch the women teams vie with one another.

Some of the students unleashed their creativity at the stadium by capturing the essence of the tournament on the canvas. Viewers cheered when the teams’ hit boundaries and sixes.