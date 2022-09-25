Vizag is sure to become executive capital: Roja

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister RK Roja reiterated that Visakhapatnam is sure to become the executive capital of the state.

After having darshan of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam Devasthanam here on Sunday, the minister mentioned that decentralisation is a way forward and sought the support of the people to develop the state like it has witnessed never before. "The mistakes done earlier should not be repeated. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aspires to develop the state on all fronts and decentralisation is the only way to realise it," asserted Roja.

Coming down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Roja said Naidu was concerned only about 29 villages in Amaravati and not 26 districts of the state. About the recent tweet of Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on name change of NTR University of Health Sciences, Roja said NTR's own family members backstabbed him for their own political gains. "They pushed former Chief Minister NTR to depression. It is really unbelievable that they are commenting on the renaming exercise now. Even NTR's daughter D Purandeswari switched

loyalties to suit her means," Roja pointed out.

Later, the Tourism Minister met the artistes of the School of Theatre Arts who would be performing at the International Cultural Fest. Speaking on the occasion, Roja said art will help in bringing global recognition. "Artistes can win the hearts of scores of people through the platform," she mentioned in the presence of the school's chief advisor G Srinu Babu and founder-president R Nagaraju Patnaik. The minister wished the artistes of the institute to bring glory to the country and state in the ensuing International Cultural Fest.