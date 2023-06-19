Vizag Lawyer dies playing Cricket

A 26-year-old lawyer died while playing in an inter-district cricket tournament in Visakhapatnam.

Manikantha Naidu collapsed and died while coming out of Zinc Cricket Ground at Gajuwaka here on Sunday.

According to witnesses, after completion of the match Naidu was coming out of the ground when he collapsed apparently due to cardiac arrest.

Teammates and others tried to resuscitate him but their efforts proved futile.

Medical staff who rushed to the spot in a 108 ambulance examined him and declared him dead. He was shifted to a private hospital.

According to Visakha Bar Association president Chintapalli Rambabu, the young lawyer had a cardiac problem.

The inter-district cricket tournament began on June 16. However, the organisers have come under flak for conducting the tournament in the scorching heat.

The coastal city has been experiencing heat wave conditions for the last one week with the maximum temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius.