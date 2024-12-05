  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizag MP raises pitch for expediting works of SCoR zone

Vizag MP raises pitch for expediting works of SCoR zone
x

Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat speaking during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha

Highlights

  • Underlines the need to expedite SCoR operation
  • The tendering process for the zone has already been initiated

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat highlighted the critical need to expedite the operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone SCoR.

Laying emphasis on it during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP recalled that the zone’s establishment was mandated under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and its headquarters was declared in Visakhapatnam in February 2019. However, he expressed concern over the inordinate delay of five years caused due to land allocation issues.

Commending the proactive measures taken by the NDA government, the MP acknowledged the swift resolution of land disputes by the state government, which has put the project back on track.

He informed the House that the tendering process for the South Coast Railway Zone has already been initiated and a special officer appointed for the purpose. Urging the Central Government to expedite its operations, he cited the example of other railway zones that were made operational swiftly after the announcement was made. In response to it, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the Lok Sabha that the Centre is committed to accelerating the operationalisation of the SCoR zone. The Union Minister stated that all necessary steps are being taken to expedite the tendering process and operational activities, ensuring the zone becomes functional at the earliest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick