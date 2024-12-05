Vizag MP raises pitch for expediting works of SCoR zone

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat highlighted the critical need to expedite the operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone SCoR.

Laying emphasis on it during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP recalled that the zone’s establishment was mandated under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and its headquarters was declared in Visakhapatnam in February 2019. However, he expressed concern over the inordinate delay of five years caused due to land allocation issues.

Commending the proactive measures taken by the NDA government, the MP acknowledged the swift resolution of land disputes by the state government, which has put the project back on track.

He informed the House that the tendering process for the South Coast Railway Zone has already been initiated and a special officer appointed for the purpose. Urging the Central Government to expedite its operations, he cited the example of other railway zones that were made operational swiftly after the announcement was made. In response to it, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the Lok Sabha that the Centre is committed to accelerating the operationalisation of the SCoR zone. The Union Minister stated that all necessary steps are being taken to expedite the tendering process and operational activities, ensuring the zone becomes functional at the earliest.