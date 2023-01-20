Vizag now has eighth Yatra Ticket Suvidha Kendra

Visakhapatnam: In a step to expand facilities of issuing reserved and unreserved tickets, Waltair Division facilitated computerised passenger reservation system (PRS) cum unreserved ticketing system (UTS) terminals at centres under the banner Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy commissioned the Kendra at Maharanipeta in Visakhapatnam on Thursday initiated in the public-private-partnership mode. This is the eighth such counter opened for the public in the city.

The authorised ticket agents, who worked at least for two years in providing railway tickets for passengers of Indian Railways, are eligible to become the newly-launched kendra licensee.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi, divisional commercial manager Avinash Sharma, assistant commercial manager GD Sarkar and other officials.