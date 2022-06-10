Vizag, Prakasam get national awards

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh bagged two national awards on Thursday with Visakhapatnam and Prakasam districts conferred District Skill Development Plan 2020-21 awards by the skill development ministry here.

Collector of Prakasam, A S Dinesh Kumar and special deputy collector of Visakhapatnam, Anitha, attended the function at the Ambedkar International Centre on Thursday morning to collect the awards.

Speaking to the media in this regard, Dinesh Kumar said several departments had been linked to prepare a comprehensive plan for skill development and fill the gaps to help the youth. Aquaculture, mining and textiles had been identified as the sectors to employ the trained youth. Out of 3,500 youth trained by the centre, 2,800 had been accommodated in jobs. In all 95 per cent of those employees were continuing in the jobs.

He commended the role of the village and ward secretariats in the district development programmes and said the initiatives of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were helping people to a great extent in securing employment. The district had 719 such secretariats each catering to the needs of 2,000 population.

Special deputy collector of Visakhapatnam, Anitha, too hailed the role of the secretariats and said the government was serious about taking the skill development programmes to each and every household so that the youth get benefitted. The award was a recognition of the efforts made by the district administration under the able leadership of the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.