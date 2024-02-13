Live
Just In
Vizag Railway DPO visits Bobbili Outpost in Vizianagaram
As per the orders of Shri Rahul Dev Singh, Superintendent of Police of Vijayawada Railway, Shri B. Mohan Rao, Divisional Police Officer of Visakhapatnam Railway on Tuesday visited the Bobbili Outpost in the Vizianagaram GRPS jurisdiction as part of their annual inspection.
During this visit, they discussed the inclusion of the outpost in the Central Elections to address the issues of unauthorised alcohol transportation, illegal substances, and unauthorized cash.
They issued instructions to the members present to actively participate in preventing such unauthorized activities. In this program, Shri K. Venkatarao, C.I of Visakhapatnam Railway Lines, Shri V. Ravivarma, RPSI of Vijayanagaram GRPS, and personnel from Bobbili Outpost and RPF also took part.