Vizag railway station gets two more escalators

Visakhapatnam: To provide a comfortable movement of passengers at Visakhapatnam railway station, escalators were facilitated here on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy opened the facility on platform number 1 and another one at gate number 2.

The twin escalators will be useful for the passengers to reach the platforms and exit the station comfortably.

This facility will provide additional amenity apart from the existing elevators and foot-over bridges at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said the facility was provided to enhance passenger convenience.

