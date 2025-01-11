Live
- Joint action plan to avoid stampede incidents in future: Anam
- Cold wave continues, light rain, snow forecast in J&K
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition opens to public in Bhubaneswar
- DIG refutes claims of police resource diversion to Kuppam
- New-age agricultural careers: Opportunities in biotechnology and agri-tech
- Three killed in lorry-bus collision in Jadcherla
- New AI method to pick up arthritis, lupus early in patients
- 32 injured devotees return home
- Bhubaneswar: 5 held for brutal murder
- Developing your inner strength for personal growth success
Just In
Vizag-Sec VBE to have 4 more coaches
Highlights
Inline with the aspirations of the people of the region and to offer passengers a safe travel experience,
Visakhapatnam: Inline with the aspirations of the people of the region and to offer passengers a safe travel experience, railways announced the permanent augmentation of the 20833/20834 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.
Starting from January 11 (Saturday), the train will be upgraded with four additional Vande Bharat coaches to further enhance the speed and convenience of the travel.
As per the revised composition, Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will run with 20 coaches with effect from January 11. Similarly, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20834) will run with 20 coaches with effect from January 11. People are requested to make use of the services.
Next Story