  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizag-Sec VBE to have 4 more coaches

Vizag-Sec VBE to have 4 more coaches
x
Highlights

Inline with the aspirations of the people of the region and to offer passengers a safe travel experience,

Visakhapatnam: Inline with the aspirations of the people of the region and to offer passengers a safe travel experience, railways announced the permanent augmentation of the 20833/20834 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.

Starting from January 11 (Saturday), the train will be upgraded with four additional Vande Bharat coaches to further enhance the speed and convenience of the travel.

As per the revised composition, Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will run with 20 coaches with effect from January 11. Similarly, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (20834) will run with 20 coaches with effect from January 11. People are requested to make use of the services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick