Vizag to host All India postal table tennis tournament from Nov 10

Visakhapatnam: The 40th All India Postal Table Tennis tournament will be held in Visakhapatnam from November 10 to November 14, informed Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam Region VS Jayasankar.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he stated that the tournament will be held at the S-3 Sports Arena located at MVP Colony.

The Postmaster General informed that such events will not only instill sportsmanship among postal employees but also serve as a platform for talented players to project their expertise at the national level.

Further, he mentioned that 14 teams from 14 states, including Andhra Pradesh, will participate in the tournament.

Launching a teaser related to the tournament and logo, Jayasankar recalled that the West Bengal team performed well and won several medals in the tournament held in Porbandar, Gujarat last year.

The department plans to launch a special cover on the occasion.

Sports enthusiasts and representatives from various sports organisations and the public are requested to scan the QR code for logo and prospect details.

Visakhapatnam Postal Division Senior Superintendent NVSN Raju, deputy superintendent P Komal Kumar, assistant director KVD Sagar, among others, were present.