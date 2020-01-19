Vizag to host 'MILAN 2020' in March

Visakhapatnam: After successfully hosting the International Fleet Review in 2016, the city is gearing up to host another international naval event 'MILAN' in March 2020. MILAN series of biennial, a multilateral naval exercise which commenced in 1995, was conducted at Andaman and Nicobar Command until 2018.

This is the first time it will be held on the mainland at Eastern Naval Command with increased scope and complexity of the exercise. With the theme 'Synergy Across the Seas,' MILAN 2020 aims at providing an excellent opportunity for operational commanders of friendly foreign navies to interact with each other in areas of mutual interest. The exercise intends to enhance professional interaction between friendly foreign navies and learn from each other's strengths and share best practices in the maritime domain.