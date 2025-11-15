Vizag wears festive look with movement of VVIPs

Visakhapatnam: The City of Destiny wore a festive look as 300 foreign delegates from 45 countries along with an army of Central and State Ministers participating in the two-day-long 30th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that began in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Delegates from various parts of the world descended on the city to invest in Andhra Pradesh, participate in a slew of sessions and share their experiences.

The delegates, invitees and global leaders started arriving in the city a couple of days before for the event.

With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaching the city on November 12 itself, the State government signed several MoUs with a number of companies on the eve of the summit.

Along with the CM, State Ministers too arrived in the city a couple of days before the mega event. The roads of the city were busy with VVIPs movement as many State and Central Ministers took part in the summit.

In a step to treat delegates and foreign leaders and highlight the beauty of Visakhapatnam, the city tourist spots have been made more attractive.

In the meantime, city police took concrete measures to streamline the traffic, while general public did not face much inconvenience as the routes were diverted for the occasion to avoid traffic congestions. With the summit continuing Saturday, VVIPs movement in the city is set to go up further on November 15 as well.