Vizagites gripped by ‘Namo mania’

Visakhapatnam : Mobile phones were taken out to capture special moments, flower petals showered and people waved enthusiastically shouting ‘Modi’, ‘Modi’ as the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced from Siripuram till Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday evening.

Standing atop a saffron-tinted decked-up vehicle, the Prime Minister waved at the people back all along the roadshow that stretched up to one-km. Accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, the Prime Minister charmed the people, who were curious to get a glimpse of him, by waving back at them during the roadshow. Cutouts, flexies and banners were placed to welcome the Prime Minister in various parts of the city, more so, along the roadshow route. When the vehicle reached the sabha hall, people roared in excitement as they did not expect that they would be seeing three key politicians Modi, Naidu and Pawan from close quarters.

It was Modi’s maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh after he assumed the office of PM for the third consecutive term. Earlier, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, among others, at INS Dega as soon as he arrived in Visakhapatnam. For the past few weeks, the NDA leaders have been striving hard to make the PM’s visit a grand affair and hassle-free event.