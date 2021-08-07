Vizianagaram: 32,000 people vaccinated in special drive

Vizianagaram: The district administration conducted a special drive for vaccination on Friday.

Over 32,000 people were vaccinated on the occasion. Special vaccine centres were opened at every primary health centres, at all community hospitals and medical sub-centres and the people above 45 years have been vaccinated.

Both Covaxin and Covishield were made available at these centres. All the frontline staff, bank employees and mothers of children below 5-years-old received the jabs.

District Collector A Suryakumari visited Tondrangi village of Garividi mandal and instructed the officials to see that pregnant women were vaccinated. R Mahesh Kumar, Joint Collector, visited the medical centre at Jami and advised the people to get vaccinated.