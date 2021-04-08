Vizianagaram: About 14.8 lakh voters to exercise their franchise

Vizianagaram: After so many hiccups, the line is cleared for mandal and zilla Parishad elections in the State.

The district administration has made all arrangements for the polls. The district has 34 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and 549 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs).

Three ZPTCs and 55 MPTCs were already elected unanimously and now the polling will to be held for the remaining seats. In all, 129 candidates are in the race for ZPTC posts and 1,189 candidates for MPCT posts. As many as 14.8 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes on Thursday. The district administration has set up 1,879 poling centres. As many as 15 nodal officers, 34 returning officers, 68 assistant returning officers, 248 route officers and 213 micro-observers have been appointed to look after the polling process.

Election material has been distributed through 218 RTC buses, 214 maxi cabs and 161 cars. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and SP B Rajakumari have reviewed the security arrangements and stated that they would take serious action if anybody violates the norms and code of conduct.