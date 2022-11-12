Vizianagaram: Admin to follow ICRISAT scientists' recommendations

Vizianagaram: Collector A Suryakumari said that the district administration would ensure steps to implement the recommendations made by ICRISAT scientists to improve the productivity and income of farmers.

On Friday she interacted with the scientists of ICRISAT in a virtual mode and sought their support to improve agricultural productivity.

Actually a team of agriculture scientists have visited Garividi, Pusapatirega, Badangi and Dattirajeru mandals in the district in May this year as per the request made by Collector Surya Kumari to study the climatic, soil and other conditions. This is the first such effort made by the district administration.

Anyhow, the team found some issues and made some recommendations to the district administration to improve the growth of farming sector here. The scientists advised to reduce farm expenditure by using less chemical fertilisers.

Alternative crop system advised. They advocated use of green manure and other measures to help improve the water holding capacity of soil.

They also recommended cultivation of cash crops like maize and banana rather than food crops.

The Collector spoke to the scientists and stated that she would take steps to implement their recommendations for the benefit of farmers.

Agriculture JD VT Ramarao, scientists Dr N Rajesh, Dr A V Radha, Dr P Rajesh and others have participated in the interaction session.