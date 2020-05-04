Vizianagaram: Arrival of migrant workers continues

Vizianagaram: The arrival of migrant workers from various states continued on the second day here on Sunday. As many as 158 fishermen reached Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega from Gujarat. They all were sent to quarantine centres opened at engineering colleges. Fifteen from West Godavari and nine from Gudur area of Nellore district also arrived here. About 120 workers came from Krishna district were accommodated in Gurukul school at Seethanagaram.



J Venkata Rao, DRO of Vizianagaram visited the quarantine centre at JNTU College of Engineering and enquired about the facilities provided there.

On the other hand, the locals of this district are expecting that they would be given relaxation in lockdown during day time. But as of now, there is no such indication from the government and it is expected same situation will prevail for some more days. People expected that RTC would run busses in Green Zone from May 3 by maintaining social distance but the regional manager of North East Coastal Region P Appala Raju denied the speculations. He said that they didn't get any orders from the higher officials on plying busses in the district. He said unless they get further instruction on this issue, they cannot operate busses.

Meanwhile, the police instructed the locals not to obstruct any migrant workers entering into their villages. Actually the locals, especially villagers are scaring to see the people, who are entering into their villages after competition of quarantine time. It is suspected that such mindset of the people may lead to some clashes in the villages. Sensing this tendency in public, SP B Rajakumari stated if anybody obstructing the migrants from entering into their villages would be punished. She advised them against taking decisions at village level in this regard.

The district officials are also not in a position to explain on the relaxations in lockdown in green zone. A senior officer stated as of now they didn't get any instructions or guidelines on relaxation of lockdown in green zone area.