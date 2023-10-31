Vizianagaram: Ashok offers silk robes to Pydithalli

Vizianagaram: P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, hereditary chairman of Pydithalli temple here, visited the Goddess on Monday along with his wife Suneela Gajapathi Raju and offered silk robes on behalf of the royal family.



Later, speaking to media, he alleged that the rulers, especially the representatives of ruling party are intentionally violating the norms and conducting the festival as per their wish and whip. He said that their family never expected respect and protocols at temple but the local minister, MLA, MP are deliberately ignoring some people and insulting them.

“It is a people’s festival and no one has sole rights on this event. It is my wish to complete the Sirimanu procession at right time and complete it as per schedule,” he said. He also express d his grief over the train accident and appealed to the government to support the bereaved families.