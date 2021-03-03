Vizianagaram: Cardholders express satisfaction over door delivery of products

Vizianagaram: Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner for Civil Supplies, has toured in slum areas of Vizianagaram city and interacted with the locals and consumers. He inquired how the door delivery of ration system is being implemented and he questioned if it is convenient for them or not.

He along with Joint Collector G C Kishore toured in Lankapatnam area of Vizianagaram city and inspected the groceries door delivery system. He spoke to women of that area and secured feedback from them regarding the quality of rice and other groceries.

They said that the rice and red gram is good in quality and the door delivery system is very much useful to them. Previously, they were made to wait at ration shop but now the van is coming to their streets and disbursing the ration.

Even there are no complaints regarding the weighing of the products. Later, Sasidhar spoke to the staff of the vans and advised them to work with commitment as they get monthly income through the scheme. Later, he reviewed the paddy procurement process with the Collector and rice millers. He expressed his displeasure over delaying in milling by millers. Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and other officers have participated in the programme.