Vizianagaram: Collector S Nagalakshmi talks tough on negligence in solving problems

Vizianagaram: District collector S Nagalakshmi instructed the heads of the departments to take serious action against the lower level officials who were ignoring grievances of public.

She said that the public issues should be sorted out and solved as soon as possible or the officials concerned should be ready to take show cause notices.

She conducted a review with district heads of departments on Monday.

Stating that officials were simply closing those files without giving proper solution, she said the issues were surfacing at Spandana programme again and again as a result.

“We should be accountable to public and solve their problems without any negligence. The special officers of mandals concerned should supervise how the staff is responding to ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme and give proper instructions to sort out the grievances,” Nagalakshmi said.

Housing, revenue, panchayat raj, police, civil supplies, agriculture, NREGA are among the departments receiving huge number of grievances from the public, she noted.

Joint collector Mayur Ashok, DRO M Ganapathi Rao, RDO M V Suryakala and others took part in the review.