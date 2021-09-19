Vizianagaram: Counting to be held for 31 ZPTC, 487 MPTC posts

Vizianagaram: All the district officials have been touring the counting centres and supervising the arrangements, giving necessary instructions to the officials in connection with the counting of votes for Mandal and Zilla parishads to be held on Sunday.

Vizianagaram district has 34 ZPTC posts but three were elected unanimously. So the counting for rest of the 31 seats will be held on Sunday.

The district has 549 MPTC posts but 55 were elected unanimously. Seven candidates died due to ill-health. So finally counting for 487 MPTC posts would be held. Total 9,73,461 votes were cast during the elections.

In all, 31 counting centres were set up in the district. As many as 820 tables were arranged in 83 halls. District Collector A Suryakumari said that 34 returning officers and 88 assistant returning officers, 956 counting supervisors, 1872 counting assistants and 75 strong room assistants were appointed for smooth conduct of the process.

The entire counting process would be filmed with video cameras and even drone cameras would be used to keep a vigil during the counting process.

The District Collector on Saturday visited SDS College at Cheepurupalli and supervised the arrangements there. She interacted with staff and enquired about the facilities there.

ITDA PO R Kurmanath has visited counting centres at Parvathipuram and Jiyammavalasa mandals and instructed the staff to be vigilant. Joint Collectors J Venkata Rao, R Mahesh Kumari, G C Kishore and Mayur Ashok have toured various mandals and observed the arrangements.

The district administration has established a control room at the Collector's office to receive any counting related complaints. The common public can call 08922-276712 and 08922-216713 numbers and register their complaints on any issues linked with counting of votes. Even they can share the information, pictures and videos on whataapp number 9154431849 .